Peaky Blinders to end after sixth series
The forthcoming sixth series of Peaky Blinders will be the last, writer and creator Steven Knight has confirmed.
The BBC crime drama has resumed filming after being hit by Covid-related production delays.
Knight said the show is "back with a bang" and warned fans that the mobsters would face "extreme jeopardy" in the sixth and final season.
He teased that while the TV series is coming to an end, "the story will continue in another form".
The unexpected announcement puts an end to Knight's previous plans for a seven-season run of the drama, which is set in post-World War One Birmingham.
"My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars," he said in 2018 ahead of season five. "I've wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It'll take three more series to reach that point."
No explanation has been given for change. But Knight, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, previously revealed he had been "approached" to take the Shelby crime family universe to the big-screen.
What is confirmed however is that Knight's forthcoming sixth series of the show, which follows Tommy Shelby and his family, will see Anthony Byrne return as director and Nick Goding produce.
Tommy Bulfin, executive producer for the BBC, said he was "very excited" filming had begun and promised a "truly remarkable... fitting send-off that will delight fans".
He added he was "so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen".
Pandemic production
The production team have developed comprehensive safety protocols to ensure that the series will be produced responsibly and in accordance with government guidelines during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said the "safety of our cast and crew is always our priority" and that they had been "working diligently" get safely back into production since filming was halted last March.
"Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient," she added.
Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy, first aired on BBC Two eight years ago to widespread critical acclaim.
Ratings quickly grew from over two million for the first series to over four million by series four and it found further popularity on Netflix.
It made the transition to BBC One for the fifth series in 2019, achieving audiences of over five million.
Throughout its run, a host of awards have followed, including NTAs, which are voted for by the public, and a Bafta for best drama series in 2018.
