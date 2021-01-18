BBC apologises for Phil Spector death headline
- Published
The BBC has apologised for the original headline in its reporting of the death of the convicted murderer Phil Spector.
The former music producer died on Saturday at the age of 81, while serving a prison sentence for the murder of Lana Clarkson in 2003.
The first version on the breaking news story on the BBC News website carried the headline: "Talented but flawed producer Phil Spector dies aged 81".
The BBC said the headline "did not meet our editorial standards".
The text was quickly changed to: "Pop producer jailed for murder dies at 81."
"This was changed within minutes and we also deleted a tweet that had gone out automatically with the original headline," a statement issued by the BBC read.
"We apologise for this error."
"Our coverage of the story across BBC News has been clear that Phil Spector was convicted of the murder of Lana Clarkson and had a long history of violence and abuse," it continued.
Spector was convicted of murdering Clarkson, an actress, in 2009.
His death was confirmed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
'Wall of Sound'
Spector, who transformed pop with his "wall of sound" recordings, worked with The Beatles, The Righteous Brothers and Ike and Tina Turner.
He also produced hits for The Ronettes, later marrying their lead singer Ronnie Bennett.
Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.