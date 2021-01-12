Anita Rani to join Emma Barnett on Woman's Hour
Countryfile host Anita Rani is to join Emma Barnett as a presenter of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.
She will present the Friday and Saturday editions of the long-running programme, beginning on 15 January.
Rani said she had "long been a fan" of the programme and that she was "really looking forward to getting to know the listeners and discussing issues that matter to them the most".
Long-time hosts Jane Garvey and Dame Jenni Murray left the show last year.
Barnett, who made her name on Radio 5 Live and Newsnight, made her Woman's Hour debut on 4 January. She hosts the show from Mondays to Thursdays.
Rani joined the BBC's Asian Network in 2005 and is a regular presenter on BBC Radio 2. She is also known for her appearances on The One Show and Watchdog, and for competing on the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
"Woman's Hour has always given a voice to people who may not be heard elsewhere and I want to continue that important tradition," she said.
Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya said he wanted the station to "better reflect and be relevant to the audience across the UK". Rani will bring "a wealth of broadcasting experience" as well as a "valuable" perspective and insight, he added.
