DaBaby: US rap star arrested on gun charges

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe rapper was nominated for two Grammy Awards last year

Grammy-nominated US rapper DaBaby has been arrested in Los Angeles, charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

The 29-year-old - real name Jonathan Kirk - was arrested outside a shop on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

The arrest came after store security alerted police about a man having a gun on their premises.

DaBaby's track Rockstar was one of last year's biggest hits, and his last two albums have topped the US chart.

A spokesman for the Beverly Hills Police Department told BBC News that the star was arrested after he and other males returned to a vehicle.

The others were detained and released at the scene. DaBaby was released on a $35,000 (£28,000) bond and is due to appear in court on 25 March.

Who is DaBaby?

DaBaby is a rapper and singer from Charlotte, North Carolina, who enjoyed a number one hit in the US and UK last year with Rockstar, featuring Roddy Ricch.

He also received two nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards - for best rap song and best rap performance for his single Suge. The star previously featured on Camila Cabello's hit My Oh My.

  • DaBaby has top-selling song of the summer
  • DaBaby apologises for hitting female fan

However, he has also had several brushes with the law since being in the limelight. In January 2020, he was arrested on a battery charge in Miami after arguing with a music promoter over payment for a performance.

Then in March, he apologised online after a video emerged of him hitting a female fan in the face in Florida.

