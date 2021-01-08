Dame Barbara Windsor is laid to rest
- Published
The funeral of the late EastEnders and Carry On actress Dame Barbara Windsor has taken place at Golders Green Crematorium in London.
Ross Kemp, who played her on-screen son in the soap, was in attendance and delivered a eulogy. As did pantomime performer friend Christopher Biggins.
Dame Barbara died in December at the age of 83, having had dementia.
A red and white floral arrangement spelling Babs, The Dame and Saucy, was on display as the funeral car arrived.
Her husband Scott Mitchell, who was married to Dame Barbara for 20 years, was joined by a limited number of friends and family, including comedians Matt Lucas and David Walliams.
Only 30 mourners were in attendance due to coronavirus social distancing.
Anna Karen, who played Olive in the sitcom On the Buses, also paid tribute to her friend and former acting colleague during the service.
Alzheimer's Research UK recently said it had seen a spike in donations since her death, and a JustGiving page set up as a tribute to her and in aid of the charity has raised more than £145,000.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.