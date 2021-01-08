Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson: Tributes to ER star who has died at 55
Actor Dearon "Deezer D" Thompson, who played nurse Malik McGrath in 190 episodes of US hospital drama ER, has died at the age of 55.
ER actor Mekhi Phifer paid tribute, writing: "What a special spirit we have all lost!" Co-star Parminder Nagra said the news was "so sad".
Thompson, who was in ER from 1994 to 2009, had major heart surgery in 2009.
He also appeared in 1997 film Romy and Michele's High School Reunion alongside Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino.
Other roles included parts in the films CB4, a comedy starring Chris Rock, and Fear of a Black Hat, a mockumentary about a hip-hop group, both in 1993.
Actor Scott Baio also paid tribute, as did Neal Baer, a doctor and writer for some of ER's first season.
I'm sadden to learn the sudden passing of my friend Deezer. He was a devoted Christian. I just had the privilege of working with #DeezerDThompson on a @PureFlix movie. #CourtingMomAndDad. Sending my prayers and condolences to his family. Especially his young son. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q4tinYIxLB— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 8, 2021
Sad to learn that Deezer D has passed away. A very sweet, kind man and wonderful to work with on ER. https://t.co/NNsIwOc2Q8— NealBaer🏳️🌈 (@NealBaer) January 8, 2021
ER actress Kellie Martin added that she "loved working with him", while actor Terry Wilkerson said: "Even before diversity was popular he made it on one of the biggest shows on network."
I had the pleasure of working with Deezer D on E.R. One of the kindest most Gentle souls ever. Even before Diversity was popular he made it on one of the biggest Shows on Network. Prayers to his family.— Terry Wilkerson (@TerryWilkerson) January 8, 2021
Rest Easy my Brother. pic.twitter.com/XSIoSfFu9l
Thompson's brother Marshawn told TMZ he was found "unresponsive at home" on Thursday morning, but that no official cause of death had been established.
Another brother, Emmery, posted: "My Big Brother! God is with you. I will miss you."
