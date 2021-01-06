BBC News

Albert Roux: 'Extraordinary' French chef dies aged 85

image captionAlbert Roux pictured in the kitchen of Le Gavroche in 1989

Chef and restaurateur Albert Roux, who brought great French cooking to the UK with his brother Michel, has died at the age of 85.

The pair made gastronomic history in 1982 when their London restaurant, Le Gavroche, became the first in Britain to earn three Michelin stars.

Albert's death comes almost a year after Michel died at the age of 78.

Food critic Jay Rayner was among those paying tribute to Albert, describing him as "an extraordinary man".

image captionAlbert and Michel Roux received honorary OBEs in 2002

He "left a massive mark on the food story of his adopted country", and the chefs who trained at Le Gavroche were "a significant slab of a part of modern UK restaurant culture", Rayner added.

A family statement said: "The Roux family has announced the sad passing of Albert Roux, OBE, KFO, who had been unwell for a while, at the age 85 on 4th January 2021.

"Albert is credited, along with his late brother Michel Roux, with starting London's culinary revolution with the opening of Le Gavroche in 1967."

image captionThe Roux dynasty (left-right): Alain Roux, Michel Roux Jnr, Michel Roux and Albert Roux in 2009

