BBC News

Entertainment and arts figures we lost in 2021

By Neil Smith
Entertainment reporter

Published

As the year draws to a close, it is time to remember figures from the worlds of arts and entertainment who died in 2021. Here is a look back at some of those we said goodbye to.

January

Image source, EPA/Reuters

The year began with the deaths of three Hollywood veterans - All the President's Men actor Hal Holbrook, the Oscar-winning Cloris Leachman and pioneering actress Cicely Tyson. We also lost:

February

Image source, PA/Getty Images

This was the month we said farewell to Coronation Street's Johnny Briggs, The Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer and Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson. We also lost:

March

Image source, Getty Images/BBC/Reuters

We paid our respects to Bond villain and Alien actor Yaphet Kotto, The Vicar of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock and A Touch of Class star George Segal. We also lost:

April

Image source, PA Media/Getty Images

Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame, Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory and Friday Night Dinner actor Paul Ritter were among those we mourned this month. We also lost:

May

Image source, Getty Images

This was the month that Steel Magnolias actress Olympia Dukakis, Beethoven actor Charles Grodin and model and singer Nick Kamen died. We also lost:

June

The death of Deliverance and Superman star Ned Beatty this month robbed us of one of Hollywood's most versatile and hard-working actors. We also lost:

July

Image source, Getty Images/PA Media

This was the month we said goodbye to two famous funny-men - US comedian Jackie Mason and British comic Tom O'Connor. We also lost:

August

Image source, PA Media

This was the month we paid our respects to the comedian Sean Lock, Sherlock actress Una Stubbs and Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. We also lost:

September

Image source, EPA/BBC/PA

French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo, Only Fools and Horses star John Challis and Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding died this month. We also lost:

October

Image source, Getty Images/PA

This was the month we remembered the prolific songwriter Leslie Bricusse and Friends cast member James Michael Tyler. We also lost:

November

Image source, Getty Images

Dancer and TV presenter Lionel Blair, and David Bowie photographer Mick Rock were among those we mourned this month. We also lost:

December

Image source, BBC / Getty Images

This was the month we remembered BBC DJ and broadcaster Janice Long and Monkees star Michael Nesmith. We also lost:

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story