Coronation Street actor Mark Eden dies aged 92
By Mark Savage
BBC music reporter
- Published
Mark Eden, who played Coronation Street villain Alan Bradley, has died at the age of 92.
The actor, who had been living with Alzheimer's disease "for some time", died early on New Year's Day, his agent confirmed in a statement.
Eden was married to fellow Coronation Street star Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts.
He had been in hospital since November and died peacefully in the early hours of 1 January, his agent said.
"Mark had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street," he added.
"He is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Polly, his stepson Saul and grand-daughter Emma. We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time."
