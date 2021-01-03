BBC Sound of 2021: Bedroom pop star Griff takes fifth place

When I went in to write Good Stuff, I had the line "you left me with the good stuff" in my notebook. That was about how my family fosters kids. They come to live with us for years and become like brothers and sisters. But they always move on to a more permanent place, and when they do, we don't really see them again. And I think when anyone leaves your life, you only remember the best memories. So that's what that song was about.