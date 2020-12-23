Model Stella Tennant dies aged 50
- Published
British model Stella Tennant has died aged 50, her family said on Wednesday.
"It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020," they said in a statement to the PA news agency.
"Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.
"Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date."
