Stella Tennant: Model's life and career in pictures
British model Stella Tennant, who has died at the age of 50, has been one of the fashion world's most familiar faces since the 1990s.
She was a favourite of many of leading designers, and appeared on magazine covers and catwalks for more than 25 years.
Tennant was part of a wave of British models who broke through during the Cool Britannia era of the mid-1990s.
In 2018, The Sunday Times said: "Her pixie cut, lanky frame and formidable bone structure went on to define the 1990s aesthetic."
Karl Lagerfeld made her the face of Chanel after spotting her on her first cover of Vogue, and she went on to appear in a number of runway and ad campaigns for the German designer.
Tennant is pictured above in a 2001 photo shoot for Vogue magazine.
Tennant (left) was part of a supergroup of supermodels who represented the fashion industry at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, alongside Lily Cole, Karen Elson, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Jourdon Dunn and David Gandy.
She modelled a design from the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014/15 collection by Italian designer Donatella Versace during the Paris Fashion Week in 2014.
She appeared at Italian label Salvatore Ferragamo's show during Milan Fashion Week in 2018.
Last year, back in Paris, she attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of the city's Fashion Week.
