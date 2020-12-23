Eileen Pollock: TV sitcom Bread's Lilo Lil actress dies
Actress Eileen Pollock, best known for playing Lilo Lil in 1980s TV sitcom Bread, has died.
Pollock, from Belfast, played Freddie Boswell's brassy mistress in the hit comedy about a large Liverpool family.
She also had a long stage career and appeared in such films as Far and Away, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and Mike Leigh's Four Days in July.
Her agents said she was "truly a powerhouse of an actor, with huge generosity and spirit".
Polly was a hugely loved and well known talent of stage and screen both here and in Ireland - working with some of the biggest names in film like Ron Howard and Mike Leigh, but perhaps will most famously be remembered for making us all chuckle as series regular Lilo Lill in Bread pic.twitter.com/6O7xgybWhr— ANA (@anaactors) December 21, 2020