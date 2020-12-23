BBC News

Eileen Pollock: TV sitcom Bread's Lilo Lil actress dies

Published
image copyrightGetty Images

Actress Eileen Pollock, best known for playing Lilo Lil in 1980s TV sitcom Bread, has died.

Pollock, from Belfast, played Freddie Boswell's brassy mistress in the hit comedy about a large Liverpool family.

She also had a long stage career and appeared in such films as Far and Away, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and Mike Leigh's Four Days in July.

Her agents said she was "truly a powerhouse of an actor, with huge generosity and spirit".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionPollock (left) with Jean Boht (right) in Bread

Related Topics

  • Sitcoms
  • Television

More on this story

  • Carla Lane's sitcom Bread and its legacy in Liverpool

    Published
    2 June 2016