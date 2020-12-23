Star Wars actor Dave Prowse's funeral held
- Published
The funeral of actor Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has taken place.
His daughter Rachel Prowse posted photos of floral tributes, including one featuring black flowers arranged in the shape of Darth Vader's helmet.
Another had a square of white flowers with a green cross, a reference to the Bristol actor's role as the Green Cross Code Man in road safety campaigns.
The service was "a very small gathering of family and close friends", she said.
So today we said goodbye to dad. It was a very small gathering of family and close friends. Covid restrictions meant...Posted by Rachel Prowse on Monday, December 21, 2020
"Covid restrictions meant there was no wake but we hope to celebrate his life later next year if and when some semblance of 'normality' has returned," she wrote on Facebook.
"There is so much to say but the fact that we love you dad and we miss you will suffice."
Dave Prowse died at the age of 85 last month after a short illness. He played the iconic villain in the three classic Star Wars movies, although US actor James Earl Jones provided Darth Vader's voice.