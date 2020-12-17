Star Wars' Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies aged 75
Actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 75.
He died in hospital on Thursday from health complications after living with Parkinson's disease for many years, his agent said.
"He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years," a statement said.
"He was devoted to his wife, three sons, and ten grandchildren and they will miss him terribly."
Bulloch was best known for playing fan favourite bounty hunter Boba Fett in the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and also appeared in TV series Doctor Who.