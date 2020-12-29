What changes will 2021 bring for the media world?

The senior team have looked at the idea of a paywall, and don't rule it out. There is growing evidence that people will pay for content beyond a monthly fee for mobile or tablet apps. See the New York Times, Telegraph, Financial Times and Substack. Moreover, a once-in-a-century pandemic might be a good moment to say to readers: "Sorry, but we just have to [charge]. You used to pay for the paper. Now would you please play for the website?". This would be a historic move. Viner has the authority to do it.