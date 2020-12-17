Tina Fey: US comedian 'saved a man's life' by the Hudson River
- Published
US comedy star Tina Fey has explained how she recently "saved a man's life" at the Hudson River in New York.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Fey said she could hear someone crying for help and called the police.
On arrival, it turned out to be a man who had become separated from his kayak after it had turned over.
Fey had been drinking coffee outside a house she had rented with her family, when she heard the noise.
"I just hear something going 'help'," she recalled, adding that she initially wasn't sure if was a person or a bird, until she summoned the rest of her family from inside and they heard the noise again.
"The cops take off and then we found out a couple of hours later that it was a guy who flipped a kayak in the Hudson and was floating," she added.
"They found him a mile north in the river."
The 30 Rock star added the man didn't have an oar or anything to help him float.
"I saved a man's life," she declared, to loud cheers. "He doesn't know, but it was us."
On a lighter note, Fey jokingly questioned why anyone would choose to kayak down that particular stretch of water.
"The Hudson?" she begged. "That's not a stream. It's like a rat toilet!"
The rescue happened earlier this year, on the first morning of a break the US comedy actress had taken with her family to get out of the city.
Fey is the creator and star of 30 Rock, a sitcom based on her experiences as head writer for Saturday Night Live.
She was on the talk show to promote the Disney/Pixar animated comedy-drama film, Soul.
The 50-year-old also told Fallon she had bought her first ever car during lockdown this year, to avoid her usual modes of public transport during the pandemic.
Her daughter, she laughed, had described her rather "basic" selection as "a Karen car".
"I'm naming her Karen. No one in the family finds it humorous that I named the car."
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.