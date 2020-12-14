BBC News

Little Mix: Jesy Nelson has officially left the band

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson is to leave the group, saying being part of it has "taken a toll on my mental health".

Writing on Instagram, the 29-year-old said being in the band had been "the most incredible time" but it was now time to "embark on a new chapter".

The band announced on Twitter: "After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix.

"This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy."

The news comes a month after Nelson said she was taking an "extended" break from the pop group for "private medical reasons".

