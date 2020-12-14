London theatres 'devastated' to close again under tier 3 restrictions
- Published
London theatres have been given the "devastating news" that they must shut again as the city moves into England's highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions.
"After Tuesday we have no idea when theatres are to be allowed to reopen," said producer Cameron Mackintosh.
A number of West End shows had reopened over the last two weeks.
The Society of London Theatre said the move would cause "catastrophic financial difficulties" for venues, producers and thousands of workers.
The measures mean Tuesday night will see the last live performances in London for an indefinite period.
'Nice while it lasted'
Socially distanced performances to smaller audiences had been allowed in London since the last national lockdown ended.
Shows that had opened recently include Six the Musical, Love Letters, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and a concert version of Les Miserables starring Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.
"It was nice while it lasted," tweeted actress Carrie Hope Fletcher, who was also part of the Les Miserables cast at the Sondheim Theatre.
Christmas shows that opened at the weekend include Pantoland at the Palladium, starring Julian Clary, Elaine Paige, Ashley Banjo and Nigel Havers; and the second pantomime in the National Theatre's history.
The Society of London Theatre's chief executive Julian Bird said the announcement was "devastating news for the city's world-leading theatre industry".
"The past few days have seen venues beginning to reopen with high levels of Covid security, welcoming back enthusiastic, socially distanced audiences," he said.
"Theatres across London will now be forced to postpone or cancel planned performances, causing catastrophic financial difficulties for venues, producers and thousands of industry workers."
He urged the government to "recognise the huge strain this has placed on the sector and look at rapid compensation to protect theatres and their staff over Christmas in all areas of the country" that are in tier three.
Jon Morgan, director of the Theatres Trust, called London's move into tier three "a disaster" for the sector.
"Theatres have worked incredibly hard to create safe environments for audiences and through no fault of their own will now face enormous financial losses," he said.
"They have done so at great risk as it is currently impossible to secure production insurance. The tiers system means more uncertainty and risk for months to come unless there is a government-backed insurance scheme for theatre production."
The move into tier three will also see cinemas and other entertainment venues forced to close their doors.
The measures will have an impact on the UK release of Wonder Woman 1984, which is due to hit cinemas on Wednesday.
