Rappers dominate YouTube's top 2020 UK music videos
Rappers like Drake, Eminem and Stormzy dominate the list of the music videos with the most YouTube views in the UK this year.
Eight of the top 10 picks come from worlds of grime, hip-hop and rap.
Almost half (four) feature British artists, such as Aitch and AJ Tracey.
Canadian star Drake appears twice in the top 10, including in the number one spot thanks to his collaboration with US rapper Future on Life is Good, which received 2.68 billion views.
Drake also makes the list with his own song Toosie Slide, which went viral via Tik Tok.
The chart counts views in the UK of official music videos uploaded in 2020.
YouTube's top music videos in the UK in 2020
- Life Is Good - Future ft Drake
- Gooba - 6IX9INE
- Rain - Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith
- Head & Heart - Joel Corry and MNEK
- Rockstar - DaBaby ft Roddy Ricch
- I Dunno - Dion Wayne, Dutchavelli and Stormzy
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
- Only If You Knew - Dutchavelli
- Godzilla - Eminem ft Juice Wrld
- Toosie Slide - Drake
Away from music, body coach Joe Wicks claimed the number one spot across UK trending videos overall, as many turned to online workouts during the lockdowns, YouTube said.
In fact, 72% of people used YouTube to exercise during 2020, while 78% used the platform to watch or access educational content, with home-schooling becoming a feature of the pandemic.
The Black Lives Matter movement, which gathered pace following the death of George Floyd, brought "an influx of videos by black creators articulating what their blackness means for them in the context of their country and life", YouTube said.
Its head of culture and trends, Roya Zeitoune, added: "2020 has brought about astounding change. It's altered the way we work, communicate, learn and live.
"But Brits haven't let this year's challenges stop them. Whether it's gardening or a new skill in the kitchen, staying fit with Joe Wicks MBE or finding creative ways to keep British community alive with weekly pub quizzes from home."
