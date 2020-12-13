John le Carré: Cold War novelist dies aged 89
- Published
British espionage writer John le Carré has died aged 89, following a short illness, his literary agent has said.
The Spy Who Came In From The Cold, and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy author died from pneumonia on Saturday night.
Jonny Geller described him as an "undisputed giant of English literature" who "defined the Cold War era and fearlessly spoke truth to power".
"We will not see his like again," he said in a statement.
Mr Geller said he represented the novelist for almost 15 years and "his loss will be felt by every book lover, everyone interested in the human condition".
"We have lost a great figure of English literature, a man of great wit, kindness, humour and intelligence. I have lost a friend, a mentor and an inspiration."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.