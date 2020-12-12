The Prom: Will Gompertz reviews film with James Corden, Meryl Streep & Nicole Kidman ★★★☆☆

There's a nicely observed scene as the four narcissistic actors arrive at their hotel, which is not quite what Dee Dee is used to. She demands the suite. The hotel doesn't have a suite. Dee Dee rummages in her handbag and pulls out a Tony Award and places it firmly on the counter. "Now do you have a suite?" she asks victoriously. They still don't have any suites. Dee Dee delves once more in her handbag and reaches out another Tony, and slams it down. "Surely I can have a room next to the spa", she pleads. There is no spa.