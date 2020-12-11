Chris Cornell's family release posthumous covers album
Chris Cornell's family have announced the surprise release of his final album, recorded a year before the former Soundgarden singer died in 2017.
No One Sings Like You Anymore features covers of songs by Prince, John Lennon and Harry Nilsson.
The choices provide "a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him", Cornell's widow Vicky said in a statement.
Cornell, 52, was found dead in a hotel room. His death was ruled a suicide.
He was most famous as the lead singer of Seattle band Soundgarden, who formed in 1984 and went on to win Grammy Awards for their singles Black Hole Sun and Spoonman.
As a solo artist, he released four studio albums and scored a hit in 2006 with You Know My Name - the theme to Daniel Craig's first Bond film, Casino Royale.
No One Sings Like You Anymore was recorded in 2016 with producer Brendan O'Brien, who mixed Soundgarden's best-selling album Superunknown and has produced albums for Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen and AC/DC.
Cornell played all the instruments, covering songs like Prince's Nothing Compares 2U, the Electric Light Orchestra's Showdown and John Lennon's Watching The Wheels.
It also includes Cornell's a bluesy rendition of Lorraine Ellison's Stay With Me Baby, which was previously featured on the HBO series Vinyl, and a moving cover of Guns N' Roses' Patience, which was released in July.
"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish," said Vicky Cornell. "He couldn't wait to release it.
"This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album.
"All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season.
"I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honoured, and one the greatest voices of our time."
The album hit streaming services on Friday, while a physical version will be available in March 2021.
