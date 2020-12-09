Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa wins second TV award in two days
Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa has won his second acting award in two days for playing Eric in the Netflix series.
The star has won performance of the year at the Rose d'Or Awards, which recognise TV from across the globe.
That came a day after he was named best actor at the Scottish Bafta Awards.
The virtual Rose d'Or ceremony also saw Sex Education win the comedy drama and sitcom award. Gatwa said it was an "incredible honour" to win his prize, adding that it felt "very humbling".
The 28-year-old continued: "There has been so much incredible TV and performances this past year, I feel very undeserving of this.
"It's really special to receive this because just before I got Sex Education, I was going to quit acting, and so the show that's empowered me, it feels really special that it's out there empowering other people."
Gatwa, who moved to Scotland as a toddler when his family fled the Rwandan genocide, was also nominated for a Bafta TV Award earlier this year, and was named on The Hollywood Reporter's list of Rising Young Stars last month.
Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones received the Rose d'Or's emerging talent award, while Sir David Attenborough, 94, was presented with a lifetime achievement honour.
Accepting his accolade, Sir David said television had taught people a lot about the natural world since he began his career, and it was "essential that we know about it and we know how it works, and we understand why it is that we are damaging it so badly".
The Rose d'Or Awards were founded in 1961. Other British winners this year included James Corden, whose Homefest concert won the new prize for Innovation In The Time Of Covid.
BBC Two's Once Upon A Time In Iraq won both the documentary award and the Golden Rose, and Channel 4's The School That Tried To End Racism won best reality and factual entertainment programme.
BBC Radio 4's Tunnel 29 won the audio award. Shows from the USA, Germany, Argentina, France and Australia were among the other winners.
Mark Rowland, chair of the judges, said: "It has been an extraordinary year for television, reinforcing its role as central to all of our lives."
