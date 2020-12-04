I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! crowns its 2020 winner
Giovanna Fletcher has won this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, the first series to be held in a Welsh castle, not the Australian jungle.
The author and podcast host was crowned Queen of the Castle after facing Jordan North and Vernon Kay in Friday's final.
This year's series took place at Gwrych Castle because coronavirus restrictions meant it was impossible for ITV to film at its usual Australian camp.
Fletcher is known for hosting parenting podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby.
The 35-year-old has interviewed several high profile guests on the show, including Samantha Cameron, Lorraine Kelly, Amanda Holden and the Duchess of Cambridge.
She has also authored several books including four novels, and has three children with her husband Tom Fletcher, from the band McFly.
How has this series gone down?
This series may have taken place 9,000 miles from its usual location, but that hasn't stopped it being one of ITV's biggest shows of the year.
A million more viewers than in 2019 watched the launch episode, and ratings have stayed consistently high, with large parts of the public stuck at home.
The Guardian said this series "brought levity to lockdown", describing the show as "a glorious, pandemic-free bubble".
The format of the show remained similar this year despite the change in location, with celebrities facing a series of gruesome challenges - although the Bushtucker Trials looked a little different.
Shooting in the UK meant most of the trials took place indoors and were filmed late at night after the show came off air.
The series has been so successful that ITV bosses have said they are open to the idea of keeping the show in Wales next year, depending on the circumstances.
Showrunner Richard Cowles told Broadcast: "Australia has been I'm A Celebrity's natural home and the Welsh version was born out of necessity rather than choice, but we've learned a lot and so maybe there is a UK incarnation of the show.
"We will look at what being in Wales means for the format going forward. Is it something we would want to do again, or do we want to return to Australia?"
