Andrea McLean leaves Loose Women to 'be brave' after breakdown
- Published
Andrea McLean has announced on air she is "saying goodbye to Loose Women" after 13 years presenting the ITV show.
The 51-year-old wiped away tears as she told viewers she would leave the lunchtime talk show at Christmas.
"Last year I had a nervous breakdown," she said on Monday's programme. "What I felt is that this year, collectively, the world has had a breakdown.
"It made me stop and think, 'What do I actually want?' You get one life, are you living it the way that you want?"
She went on: "Are you doing everything that you want to do? Are you being brave? Are you taking chances? And I realised, no."
Andrea shared some very emotional news with the #LooseWomen.— Loose Women (@loosewomen) November 30, 2020
The whole Loose family is sending her so much ❤️
Watch ➡️ https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV pic.twitter.com/G3ERcMp8ei
McLean joined the show in 2007 and was one of its main hosts. She said it was her decision to leave to concentrate on her website and brand.
She is the author of three books, including 2018's This Girl Is On Fire: How to Live, Learn and Thrive in a Life You Love. She later founded a female empowerment site, also named This Girl Is On Fire.
She said it had been a "big decision to jump" but that she would never know if she would "fall or fly" unless she tried.
Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said McLean had been "a much-loved anchor and friend... for an incredible 13 years".
"She will always be part of the Loose family and we wish her all the best for her exciting new chapter," Shelford continued.
McLean was a weather presenter for GMTV between 1997 and 2008 and competed on Dancing On Ice in 2006.
