I'm A Celebrity: AJ Pritchard will not be told his grandmother has died until leaving castle
- Published
I'm A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard will not be told that his grandmother has died until after he leaves the show, his family confirmed on Monday.
His brother, fellow dancer Curtis, posted a tribute online to their "nanna", who died on Friday aged 93.
The TV personality described Angela Gratton as "one of the most inspirational women on the planet".
He added it was "our granddad's wishes" that he and his brother would "carry on" with their current projects.
"Granddad said to myself and AJ that it would break his heart to stop what we were doing, as Nanna had such pride in our work," wrote Curtis Pritchard.
"AJ therefore discussed with the family before entering the castle that if something did happen to nanna whilst he was away that he wouldn't want to be told until he left the castle and that, in her honour, he would complete his commitment to the show, with a view to doing her and the family proud.
"As granddad and nanna would have wished for, AJ will stay in the castle and will continue making her proud wherever she is watching from."
'Nanna will be watching'
Mrs Gratton had been living with dementia and the younger Pritchard brother noted how Covid regulations had made it difficult for most family members to say goodbye in person.
Curtis, 24, has been a dance professional on the Irish version of Strictly - Dancing with the Stars - as well as featuring in the fifth series of the British dating reality series Love Island.
Before entering I'm a Celebrity, AJ, 26, previously appeared as a dance professional on Strictly Come Dancing, and also reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent.
"AJ has so much more to give to the show and we know that nanna will be watching and guiding him throughout the final part of his journey on the programme," added Curtis.
"We know that we have made the right decision for everyone involved."
The current series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here culminates with the final on Friday, 4 December on ITV.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.