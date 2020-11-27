Strictly Come Dancing: Bruno Tonioli to miss 2020 final in person
- Published
Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli will miss being at this year's final in person, as he is unable to fly back to the UK from his US home amid Covid concerns.
The Italian choreographer has appeared on the show on a Sunday via video link, and had hoped to return in person for next month's final.
However, travelling across the Atlantic is now considered too risky for the 65-year-old, the BBC One show confirmed.
He is also a judge on Dancing with the Stars, the US equivalent of Strictly.
Previously, Tonioli has commuted between the shows every week, but for this series of Strictly Come Dancing, he has watched it on television rather than in the studio.
He has been a permanent fixture on the UK programme's judging panel since 2004.
Fellow judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will now oversee the 2020 final without him.
Earlier this month, the competition's longest-serving professional dancer, Anton Du Beke, filled in on the panel, after Mabuse had to self-isolate following a trip to Germany.
