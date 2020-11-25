Beatles book by Craig Brown wins £50k Baillie Gifford non-fiction prize
- Published
Craig Brown's book One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time has won a leading non-fiction award, the Baillie Gifford Prize, whose judges said it had "reinvented the art of biography".
The book tells the history of the Fab Four through a mixture of diaries, letters, interviews and charts.
The annual £50,000 award is given to the UK's best non-fiction work.
Martha Kearney, the chair of the judges, described the book as "a highly original take on familiar territory".
It amounted to "a joyous, irreverent, insightful celebration of the Beatles", the broadcaster said.
"The idea of there being a fresh book about the Beatles is quite hard to imagine as there is so much written about them - but it is such an original book," she added.
Author and journalist Brown has written 18 books and has penned the parodic diary column in Private Eye magazine for 30 years.
The rest of the shortlist was:
- Matthew Cobb - The Idea of the Brain: A History
- Sudhir Hazareesingh - Black Spartacus: The Epic Life of Toussaint Louverture
- Christina Lamb - Our Bodies, Their Battlefield: What War Does to Women
- Amy Stanley - Stranger in the Shogun's City: A Woman's Life in Nineteenth-Century Japan
- Kate Summerscale - The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.