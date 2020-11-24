Grammy Awards 2021: List of nominees
The nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards have been announced. Here's a summary of the key categories.
Album of the year
- Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
- Black Pumas - Black Pumas
- Everyday Life - Coldplay
- Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier
- Women in Music Pt. III - Haim
- Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
- Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
- Folklore - Taylor Swift
Record of the year
- Black Parade - Beyoncé
- Colors - Black Pumas
- Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- Say So - Doja Cat
- Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
- Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
- Circles - Post Malone
- Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Song of the year
- Black Parade - Beyoncé
- The Box - Roddy Ricch
- Cardigan - Taylor Swift
- Circles - Post Malone
- Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
- Everything I Want - Billie Eilish
- I Can't Breathe - H.E.R
- If the World Was Ending - JP Saxe and Julia Michaels
Best new artist
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best pop solo performance
- Yummy - Justin Bieber
- Say So - Doja Cat
- Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
- Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
- Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
- Cardigan - Taylor Swift
Best pop duo/group performance
- Un Dia (One Day) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
- Intentions -Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
- Dynamite - BTS
- Rain on Me - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
- Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best pop vocal album
- Changes - Justin Bieber
- Chromatica - Lady Gaga
- Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
- Fine Line - Harry Styles
- Folklore - Taylor Swift
Best progressive R&B album
- Chilombo - Jhene Aiko
- Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
- Free Nationals - Free Nationals
- F*** Your Feelings - Robert Glasper
- It Is What It Is - Thundercat
Best rap song
- The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
- The Box - Roddy Ricch
- Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
- Rockstar - Da Baby featuring Roddy Ricch
- Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best rap album
- Black Habits - D Smoke
- Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist
- A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica
- King's Disease - Nas
- The Allegory - Royce da 5'9
Best melodic rap performance
- Rockstar - Dababy featuring Roddy Ricch
- Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
- Lockdown - Anderson .Paak
- The Box - Roddy Ricch
- Highest in the Room - Travis Scott
Best dance recording
- On My Mind - Diplo and Sidepiece
- My High - Disclosure featuring Amine and Slowthai
- The Difference - Flume featuring Toro y Moi
- Both of Us - Jayda G
- 10% - Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best dance/electronic album
- Kick I - Arca
- Planet's Mad - Baauer
- Energy - Disclosure
- Bubba - Kaytranada
- Food Faith - Madeon
Best rock performance
- Shameika - Fiona Apple
- Not - Big Thief
- Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers
- The Steps - Haim
- Stay High - Brittany Howard
- Daylight - Grace Potter
Best metal performance
- Bodycount - Bum Rush
- Code Orange - Underneath
- The In-between - In This Moment
- Bloodmoney - Poppy
- Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live by Power Trip
Best rock album
- A Hero's Death - Fontaines DC
- Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka
- Daylight - Grace Potter
- Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson
- The New Abnormal - The Strokes
Best alternative album
- Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple
- Hyperspace - Beck
- Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers
- Jaime - Brittany Howard
- The Slow Rush - Tame Impala
Best R&B performance
- Lightning and Thunder - Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
- Black Parade - Beyoncé
- All I Need - Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign
- Goat Head - Brittany Howard
- See Me - Emily King
Best country album
- Lady Like - Ingrid Andress
- Your LIfe is a Record - Brandy Clark
- Wildcard - Miranda Lambert
- Nightfall - Little Big Town
- Never Will - Ashley McBryde
Best Country Solo Performance
- Stick That in Your Country Song - Eric Church
- Who You Thought I Was - Brandy Clark
- When My Army Prays - Vince Gill
- Black Like Me - Mickey Guyton
- Bluebird - Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- All Night - Brothers Osborne
- 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
- Ocean - Lady A
- Sugar Coat - Little Big Town
- Some People Do - Old Dominion
Best musical theatre album
- Amelie
- American Utopia on Broadway
- Jagged Little Pill
- The Prince of Egypt
- Soft Power
- Little Shop of Horrors
Producer of the year, non-classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- Dave Cobb
- Flying Lotus
- Andrew Watt
Best music video
- Brown Skin Girl - Beyoncé
- Life is Good - Future Featuring Drake
- Lockdown - Anderson .Paak
- Adore You - Harry Styles
- Goliath - Woodkid
