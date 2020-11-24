EastEnders wins big at Inside Soap Awards
EastEnders was the big winner at the first virtual Inside Soap Awards, earning a total of five trophies including best soap.
Coronation Street came away with four awards, with three for its storyline of Geoff Metcalfe's increasing coercive control over his wife Yasmeen Nazir.
I'm A Celebrity contestant Jessica Plummer won best actress for playing Eastenders' Chantelle Atkins.
The ceremony was broadcast on Monday night via Facebook and YouTube.
Other EastEnders winners were Lorraine Stanley who was honoured for the funniest performance for her turn as Karen Taylor, while Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer were voted best partnership as married couple Linda and Mick Carter.
Plummer, who is currently appearing on I'm A Celebrity, described her win as "one of the biggest achievements of my career".
She claimed the best actress award after her character was murdered as part of a domestic abuse storyline.
"It was an honour to even be nominated, so I'm completely blown away," she continued.
"I came off social media for a quite long time (for me) after my final episode aired as I personally had to mourn my character and all the changes in my life, but, when I came back, the reception I got from everyone was so heart-warming.
"Chantelle was a loved character and it really was an honour to play her."
Meanwhile, Corrie actor Ian Bartholomew took home the awards for both best actor and best villain for his role as the manipulative Geoff Metcalfe, who subjects his wife Yasmeen to a sustained campaign of domestic abuse.
Shelley King, who plays Yasmeen, was named the best show-stopper of the year, for the scene where her character suddenly finds the courage to fight back against Geoff.
Speaking about his wins, Bartholomew said: "For me, witnessing Shelley crumbling as Yasmeen, and watching this character that I was playing destroy her in front of me was actually really quite upsetting.
"I felt bad doing all those things, but we both wanted to do it as well and as truthfully as we could."
King said or her winning show-stopper performance: "People were shouting at me from their cars, going, 'Yeah, good on ya, Yas!' It was lovely."
Dyer said of his joint win with Bright for best partnership: "We have been through so much together on this show.
"It is always a joy to come and work with Kellie. She is a brilliant actress."
ITV's Emmerdale's also won the award for best family for its characters the Dingles, with Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, accepting the trophy.
"We are all so proud, we really do feel like one big, happy northern family," said Riley.
"We love what we do, and we really care, so obviously that comes through on the screen. And as we always say - Dingle till we die."
Other winners at the ceremony included Mollie Gallagher who won for best newcomer for her role as Nina Lucas on Coronation Street.
Casualty star Cathy Shipton won best drama star for her role as Lisa '"Duffy" Duffin and Neighbours won for best daytime soap.
EastEnders also claimed the inaugural feel-good moment award, in recognition of Walford celebrating Pride for the first time.
Full list of Inside Soap Awards winners:
- Best soap - EastEnders
- Best actress - Jessica Plummer (Chantelle Atkins, EastEnders)
- Best actor - Ian Bartholomew (Geoff Metcalfe, Coronation Street)
- Best newcomer - Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)
- Best villain - Ian Bartholomew (Geoff Metcalfe, Coronation Street)
- Funniest performance - Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor, EastEnders)
- Best partnership - Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer (Linda and Mick Carter, EastEnders)
- Best show-stopper - Yasmeen fights back against Geoff (Coronation Street)
- Best family - The Dingles (Emmerdale)
- Feel-good moment - Walford celebrates Pride (EastEnders)
- Best drama star - Cathy Shipton (Lisa "Duffy" Duffin, Casualty)
- Best daytime star - Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson, Neighbours)
- Best daytime soap - Neighbours
