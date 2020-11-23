BBC Radio 2: Claudia Winkleman replaces Graham Norton on Saturday mornings
Claudia Winkleman will replace Graham Norton when he leaves his Saturday morning show on BBC Radio 2.
The Strictly Come Dancing host will front the new programme from February, she confirmed on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Monday morning.
Winkleman will take over the 10:00-13:00 GMT slot left by the departing Norton, who will leave his show in December after 10 years.
He is joining Virgin Radio to present a new show on Saturdays and Sundays.
Norton tweeted: "Congratulations @ClaudiaWinkle You'll love it!! Welcome to BBC Radio 2 Saturday mornings!!"
Drivetime host Sara Cox said it was "the BEST news", adding: "As a massive fan of Graham I was a little wibbly of belly about who was taking over his Saturday morning show so absolutely over the moon & thrice round Uranus that it's Claudia Winkles.
"Funny, very smart, witty, great interviewer - perfect choice."
Winkleman's new programme will contain a similar mix of chat with showbiz stars, and music.
"I'm not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked," said Winkleman in a statement
"I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe."
"There's nobody I'd rather be with at the weekend, it's a privilege and an honour," she added.
Radio 2 is the UK's most listened to radio station, with a weekly audience of more than 14 million.
