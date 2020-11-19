Bobby Brown's son found dead aged 28 at LA home
The son of R&B singer Bobby Brown has been found dead in Los Angeles, police have confirmed.
Bobby Brown Jr, 28, was discovered at his home on Wednesday, after police were called to a "medical emergency".
No cause of death was available, but there is no suspicion of foul play.
Brown Jr's brother, Landon, paid tribute by sharing a black-and-white photo of his late sibling on Instagram, alongside the caption: "I love you forever King."
His girlfriend, Anna Reed, tweeted: "The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soulmate".
Like his father, Bobby Brown Jr was a performer, and released one of his latest tracks, Say Something, in September.
His death is the latest in a series of personal tragedies to befall the family.
It comes eight years after his stepmother Whitney Houston accidentally drowned in a bath, and five years his 22-year-old half-sister Bobbi Kristina died in similar circumstances.
His father, Brown Bobby Snr - whose hits include My Prerogative, Every Little Step and Rock Wit'cha - has five children who are still alive.
In a statement to CNN, Brown's agent said he had no comment to make on his son's death.
