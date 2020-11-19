BBC News

Bobby Brown's son found dead aged 28 at LA home

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionLandon Brown, Bobby Brown Jr, and Bobby Brown arrive at the Hollywood premiere of The Bobby Brown Story in 2018

The son of R&B singer Bobby Brown has been found dead in Los Angeles, police have confirmed.

Bobby Brown Jr, 28, was discovered at his home on Wednesday, after police were called to a "medical emergency".

No cause of death was available, but there is no suspicion of foul play.

Brown Jr's brother, Landon, paid tribute by sharing a black-and-white photo of his late sibling on Instagram, alongside the caption: "I love you forever King."

His girlfriend, Anna Reed, tweeted: "The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soulmate".

Like his father, Bobby Brown Jr was a performer, and released one of his latest tracks, Say Something, in September.

His death is the latest in a series of personal tragedies to befall the family.

It comes eight years after his stepmother Whitney Houston accidentally drowned in a bath, and five years his 22-year-old half-sister Bobbi Kristina died in similar circumstances.

His father, Brown Bobby Snr - whose hits include My Prerogative, Every Little Step and Rock Wit'cha - has five children who are still alive.

In a statement to CNN, Brown's agent said he had no comment to make on his son's death.

