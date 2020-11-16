UK music agent Ben Kouijzer dies in Mexico aged 36
- Published
UK music agent, Ben Kouijzer, who helped to reignite Craig David's pop career, has died aged 36.
Kouijzer had been in an induced coma in a Mexico hospital, after contracting Covid-19 while also having cancer.
He was diagnosed with having malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumour (MPNST) in 2019, and had been undergoing alternative treatments in Tijuana.
His fiancée, Lotte Bowser, confirmed via his Go Fund Me page that he died on Sunday due to kidney and live failure.
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ben," she wrote.
"He fought so hard and we are so, so proud of him but in the end it was too much for him."
She added: "We are beyond devastated. We are all hurting together."
The London-based professional worked with UK garage pioneer Craig David on his comeback campaign while at UTA; and later moved on to another agency, CAA, where his clients included DJ Roger Sanchez and dance producers Meduza.
Prior to his death, David described him as "a great guy", while Sanchez said he was "one of the most amazing people I have ever met".
Emma Banks, co-head of CAA, said they were "mourning a lifelong friend".
'An inspiration to us all'
"Everyone who encountered Ben immediately loved him - he was a fantastic agent but more than that, he was simply a great human being," wrote Banks, in a statement given to Variety.
"He was so brave tackling his cancer and with his beloved fiancée Lotte by his side he was determined to try every possible option to beat the disease."
"Ben is an inspiration to us all," she added. "He may be gone but he will never be forgotten and his spirit, soul and the love that he shared will remain with us forever."
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.