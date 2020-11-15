Entertainer Des O'Connor dies aged 88
- Published
Entertainer Des O'Connor has died at the age of 88, his agent has confirmed.
The comedian, singer and TV host died on Saturday following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire just over a week ago.
He was known hosting Take Your Pick as well as Countdown and for his friendship with Morecambe and Wise.
In a statement his agent said he was "well loved by absolutely everybody" and "loved life".
His longtime agent and family friend Pat Lake-Smith described him as the "ultimate entertainer" and said he had been recovering from the fall before his condition had suddenly deteriorated.
She said: "He was a joy to work with - he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional. He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen."
London-born O'Connor leaves behind his wife Jodie, their son Adam, and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.