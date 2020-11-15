BBC News

Entertainer Des O'Connor dies aged 88

Entertainer Des O'Connor has died at the age of 88, his agent has confirmed.

The comedian, singer and TV host died on Saturday following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire just over a week ago.

He was known hosting Take Your Pick as well as Countdown and for his friendship with Morecambe and Wise.

In a statement his agent said he was "well loved by absolutely everybody" and "loved life".

His longtime agent and family friend Pat Lake-Smith described him as the "ultimate entertainer" and said he had been recovering from the fall before his condition had suddenly deteriorated.

She said: "He was a joy to work with - he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional. He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen."

London-born O'Connor leaves behind his wife Jodie, their son Adam, and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

