Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke to join judging panel this weekend
- Published
Anton Du Beke is to join the judging panel on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.
The announcement comes after Motsi Mabuse said she would be self-isolating after a trip to Germany.
She had originally intended to join the show digitally this weekend, and judge the contestants from home.
However, the BBC has now confirmed Du Beke will replace her on the judging panel.
That means this weekend's judges will be Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas.
"We are pleased to announce that the King of Ballroom Anton Du Beke is stepping into our judging panel this weekend," Strictly said in a statement on Twitter.
Du Beke's temporary appointment comes after he was eliminated from the competition in the first week of this series.
He had been partnered with former home secretary Jacqui Smith.
Earlier this week, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones had to pull out of this series after Jones tested positive for coronavirus.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.