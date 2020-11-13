Friends reunion 'put back to March' says Matthew Perry
- Published
The eagerly anticipated Friends reunion episode will now start filming next March, according to cast member Matthew Perry.
"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," he tweeted on Thursday.
"Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"
The special one-off show was due to start filming in August but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will bring together the original cast of Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
By Friday morning, Perry's tweet had received more than 100,000 likes and retweets.
Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020
Friends, which followed the fortunes of six young friends living in New York City, originally aired from 1994 until 2004.
The final show was watched by 52.5 million viewers in the US, making it the most watched TV episode of the 2000s.
Rumours of a Friends reunion gathered pace after Aniston posted a photo of the cast together last year.
The actress's debut post on Instagram took five hours and 16 minutes to earn her a million followers.
Filming for the Friends special will take place on the show's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros lot in Burbank, California.
It will air on the HBO Max streaming service on a date yet to be announced.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.