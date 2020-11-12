Equality body clears BBC of pay discrimination against women
The BBC did not commit unlawful acts of pay discrimination against women, an Equalities and Human Rights Commission investigation has found.
The commission launched its equal pay investigation in March 2019.
But it has recommended "improvements to increase transparency and rebuild trust with women at the organisation".
BBC director general Tim Davie pledged to implement and accept the recommendations, saying: "We have to work even harder to be best in class."
The commission said the BBC accepted "its historical practices were not fit for purpose and has made significant changes since 2015".
The investigation followed a string of high-profile complaints involving presenters like Samira Ahmed, Carrie Gracie and Sarah Montague.
After discovering she was paid less than colleagues like Jon Sopel and Jeremy Bowen, Gracie resigned as the corporation's China editor in January 2018. She received back pay and an apology from the corporation.
Meanwhile, Montague received a £400,000 settlement after being paid less than former Radio 4 co-presenters like John Humphrys and Nick Robinson.
And Newswatch host Ahmed successfully argued at an employment tribunal that Jeremy Vine was paid more than six times her salary for doing similar work on Points of View.
Differences between men and women were first exposed when the corporation published its first star salaries list in 2017. Only two of the top 14 earners were women, and men made up about two-thirds of the overall list.
The BBC has previously said 500 women were awarded rises between 2017 and 2020 as a result of pay complaints.
Mr Davie told MPs at the end of September that eight outstanding equal pay cases were still going through the tribunal process, another 10 were going through the BBC's own formal procedure and two informal complaints were also unresolved.
