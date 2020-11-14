BBC presenters share their lockdown entertainment tips

Anya Taylor-Johnson plays Beth Harman, who's in an orphanage at the beginning of the film, and is intrigued by the janitor who plays chess. He gradually agrees to teach her and it turns out she's an absolute prodigy. It's based on a novel by someone called Walter Tevis but it feels like it ought to be true. It's about the connections you make as an orphan - friendships and connections and adoption. And there's a lot of chess.