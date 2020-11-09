MTV EMAs: BTS, Lady Gaga and Little Mix dominate distanced awards
BTS were the big winners at the 2020 MTV EMAs, taking home four prizes, including best song and best group.
The Korean boyband also won the "biggest fans" category for the third time, overtaking One Direction and Justin Bieber, who have each won twice.
Lady Gaga was named artist of the year, just as she did at the US equivalent of the MTV-branded show in September.
The virtual ceremony was hosted by Little Mix, minus Jesy Nelson, who had to pull out after falling ill.
The 29-year-old was also forced to miss the grand final of the BBC One talent show Little Mix: The Search on Saturday night.
Her bandmates performed new single, Sweet Melody, as a trio; and later picked up the best pop prize.
"We just wish our girl Jesy was here to receive this with us," said Leigh-Anne Pinnock. "She'd be so happy."
Singer Jade Thirlwall also poked fun at social distancing regulations, wearing a belt studded with spikes that enforced a two metre perimeter around her at all times.
"I may borrow that when I go to the supermarket," quipped her bandmate, Perrie Edwards.
They weren't the only ones to take extra precautions: Alicia Keys performed Love Looks Better with her face completely covered by a gem-encrusted mesh mask.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across, this year's EMAs featured filmed performances from various locations around Europe - enabling musicians to stage more spectacular performances than they'd have managed in the usual arena setting.
British punk-pop star Yungblud strapped on angel wings and flew around London's historic Roundhouse venue, while singing his hits Cotton Candy and Strawberry Lipstick.
David Guetta and Raye played on a specially-constructed stage at Budapest's Széchenyi Bath - bathed in a waterfall of lights.
Their performance marked the fact that the ceremony was originally supposed to be held in Hungary before Covid-19 struck.
Sam Smith played their new song Diamonds in an empty theatre, against a dramatic backdrop of red light and lightning strikes.
The singer, who revealed they were non-binary last year, ended their performance with a stark message about LGBT rights.
US rap star DaBaby used his performance to deliver a message about police brutality and racial justice.
As he started singing the number one hit Rockstar, the rapper was seen being arrested and slammed into the hood of a police car.
Transitioning to the song Blind, he appeared in court defending himself and wrapped up the performance giving a victorious press conference on the steps of the courtroom.
Lewis Hamilton presented the "video for good" award to H.E.R. for I Can't Breathe - which compiled footage of protests against police brutality and systemic racism from around the world, culminating with a register of the names of people who have been killed, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
"In what's been an extremely challenging year, it's great to see that music is still a unifying force," said the Formula 1 driver, "whether it's offering hope, solidary and comfort - or powerfully standing up for what's right."
The show also included tributes to stars like Chadwick Boseman, Juice WRLD, Popsmoke and Glee actress Naya Rivera, and a montage dedicated to rock legend Eddie Van Halen - "a musician who helped build MTV in its early days".
DJ Khaled was awarded best video for Popstar, his hit with Drake and Justin Bieber; while Cardi B was named best hip hop, Coldplay won best rock, and Hayley Williams snagged the award for best alternative.
Receiving the best song award for their pop smash Dynamite, BTS thanked their fans, saying: "This means so much for us, because we really wanted to enjoy this song with our fans at this difficult time."
"We've been working hard to be a group that can touch hearts and people and give them hope through music," added RM.
The full list of winners is below.
Best Video
- DJ Khaled feat. Drake - Popstar
- Billie Eilish - everything i wanted
- Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
- Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - Tusa
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
- Taylor Swift - The Man
- The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Best Artist
- Lady Gaga
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Miley Cyrus
- The Weeknd
Best Song
- BTS - Dynamite
- DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
- Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
- Roddy Ricch - The Box
- The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
- Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - Tusa
- BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
- Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
- DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
- Justin Bieber feat. Quavo - Intentions
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
- Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I'm Ready
Best Pop
- Little Mix
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
Best Group
- BTS
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Blackpink
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
Best New artist
- Doja Cat
- BENEE
- DaBaby
- Jack Harlow
- Roddy Ricch
- Yungblud
Biggest Fans
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- Blackpink
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Best Latin
- Karol G
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Best Rock
- Coldplay
- Green Day
- Liam Gallagher
- Pearl Jam
- Tame Impala
- The Killers
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Eminem
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
Best Electronic
- David Guetta
- Calvin Harris
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
- Hayley Williams
- blackbear
- FKA twigs
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The 1975
- twenty one pilots
Video for Good
- H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe
- Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
- David Guetta & Sia - Let's Love
- Demi Lovato - I Love Me
- Jorja Smith - By Any Means
- Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture
Best Push
- Yungblud
- AJ Mitchell
- Ashnikko
- BENEE
- Brockhampton
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- Georgia
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Tecca
- Tate McRae
- Wallows
Best Virtual Live
- BTS Bang Bang Con - The Live
- J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience
- Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World
- Little Mix - Uncancelled
- Maluma - Papi Juancho Live
- Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
