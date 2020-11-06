BBC News

Johnny Depp leaves Fantastic Beasts franchise

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionJohnny Depp at the Royal Courts of Justice in July

Johnny Depp will no longer appear in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise following his losing a libel case over being labelled a wife beater.

In a letter to fans, Depp said he had been "asked to resign" from his role as Gellert Grindelwald and had "respected that and agreed to that request".

He called the libel judgement "surreal" and confirmed his plans to appeal.

Warner Bros confirmed Depp's departure and said the role in the third Fantastic Beasts film would be recast.

