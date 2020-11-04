The Witches: Backlash over film's portrayal of limb impairments

View this post on Instagram

‘Your arm is so scary’ ‘Your arm makes me feel sick’ . . These are just a few comments I received growing up. As a self conscious youngster these comments hurt ALOT and would knock my confidence. Nowadays I just feel sorry for the very ignorant people.🤷‍♀️ . . Seeing this picture from the ‘The Witches’ film made me very confused/upset. Yes you could say it’s great to see someone with a limb difference on TV and more than anything I really want to see more representation in the media. However we want disabilities to to be normalised and be represented in a positive light rather than being associated with being a scary, evil, witch. I know a lot of children and adults who are born missing their fingers and I want them to know that this does not represent you. Your limb difference is not scary. Your difference is unique and beautiful and should be celebrated. . . Some may think that the limb difference community is being over sensitive. But have you lived your life trying to overcome a stigma? . . . I really don’t believe that @warnerbrosuk would have wanted to upset or cause offence but I think maybe a few more discussions should have been had. . More than happy to hear your opinions as I think it’s great to be able to have open discussions about such topics. #notawitch