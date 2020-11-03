BBC News

John Sessions: Comedian dies at the age of 67

Actor and comedian John Sessions has died at the age of 67.

In a statement, his agent Alex Irwin said Sessions had died at his home in south London from a heart condition.

He was known for being a panellist on TV comedy Whose Line Is It Anyway? in the 1980s and 90s, and also appeared on QI and Have I Got News for You.

His TV acting credits included Stella Street and Just William. He also starred in such films as Kenneth Branagh's Henry V.

The official QI Twitter account paid tribute, saying: "His incredible wit and encyclopaedic knowledge played a huge part in the show's history and everyone at QI is deeply saddened to learn of his passing."

Broadcaster Danny Baker remembered him as "terrific company always and a true talent".

Peep Show actor and author Robert Webb and broadcasters Mariella Frostrup and Samira Ahmed added their tributes.

