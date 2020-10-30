The Chop: Sky cancels TV carpentry show over contestant's tattoos
Sky will not broadcast its TV carpentry contest The Chop after an investigation into a contestant's face tattoos found they "could be connected to far-right ideologies".
The first episode aired earlier this month but the rest of the series has now been cancelled.
The participant was accused of having Nazi symbols on his face, but he denies they have any such meanings.
Sky History apologised and said it was "thoroughly reviewing" its processes.
A statement said AETN UK, which runs the channel, had "made the decision not to broadcast any further episodes of The Chop on Sky History" following an "independent investigation".
It said: "A contestant's tattoos included symbols that could be connected to far-right ideologies and could cause offence; we sincerely apologise for that and we are sorry that our processes did not prompt further investigation at an earlier stage.
"The contestant continues to strenuously deny that he has, or ever had, far-right leanings. We are thoroughly reviewing our internal processes following the investigation. AETN UK and Sky History stand against racism and hate speech of all kinds."
