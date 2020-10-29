Bobby Ball: Cannon & Ball star dies aged 76 after Covid-19 diagnosis
Bobby Ball, one half of the comedy double act Cannon and Ball, has died at the age of 76, his manager has confirmed.
His death comes after the actor and comedian tested positive for Covid-19.
Ball was one half of the comedy duo alongside his long-time friend and colleague Tommy Cannon.
He also starred in several sitcoms including Not Going Out, Last of the Summer Wine and Heartbeat.
The comic was famous for twanging his braces on stage, while saying: "Rock on, Tommy."
