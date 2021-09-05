Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding - her life in pictures
- Published
As a member of Girls Aloud, Sarah Harding was part of Britain's most successful girl group of the 21st Century.
The band was formed on the hit TV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002. Harding, then aged 20, is pictured above centre, with two other hopefuls.
She narrowly won a place in the girl group, who christened themselves Girls Aloud and performed in public for the first time at the G-A-Y nightclub in London.
Nicola, Nadine, Sarah, Cheryl and Kimberley went straight to number one with their debut single Sound Of The Underground.
That was the start of a stellar career for the group, who scored four UK number one singles and a total of 21 top 10 hits.
Their other hits included No Good Advice, Jump, I'll Stand By You, Love Machine, Something Kinda Ooh, Call The Shots, The Promise and Something New.
In 2007, they teamed up with fellow girl group Sugababes to release a version of Walk This Way as the official Comic Relief single.
In total, Girls Aloud sold 4.3 million singles and four million albums.
They were nominated for five Brit Awards, winning the trophy for best single for The Promise in 2009.
Harding also branched out into acting, playing ambitious beautician Sam opposite Dominic Cooper in BBC drama Freefall in 2009.
After having a cameo in the first St Trinian's remake in 2007, Harding took a main role in the sequel.
She was the final member of Girls Aloud to launch a solo music career, releasing the Threads EP in 2015.
Two years later, she was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother.
She stepped out of the public eye after 2018, and broke the news about her cancer diagnosis two years later.
