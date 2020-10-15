Photographer 'devastated' by government-backed 'Fatima' dancer advert

View this post on Instagram

In response to all the messages, comments and posts from the UK, America and parts of the world from Vibez In Motion, we thank you for all your support! It was definitely crazy with the endless messages and the…”Hey if you didn't know…” A Special Thanks to @krysalex for making the necessary moves and bringing clarity to this unforgivable act that took place in the UK. Who is #Fatima?, it’s exactly what’s needed. I can remember growing up hearing “dance is art, it’s not a career just a hobby, make sure to get a real job and dance on the side.” The UK campaign took me right back to that place mentaly, which was a bit scary. Being about 11 or 12 and feeling like I had to be someone I wasn’t and suppress my creative energy to satisfy what “others” saw as productive lives. We pray for Desire’e, Krysalex and the Arts Communities near and far and that this will help hold the right people accountable for their actions and maybe set the tone for what is never to be tolerated. Here at Vibez In Motion we will continue to uplift our youth and provide them with the proper resources so they can be amazing creative beings in their own right! - Mrs. Tasha #fatima #savethearts #uk #theartshare