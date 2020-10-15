BBC News

Why is TV drama Dexter back after eight years?

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionDexter, played by Michael C Hall, is one of TV's best-known serial killers

Dexter, the US TV crime drama that went off air eight years ago, is to make a return.

Star Michael C Hall will reprise his titular role for a new 10-episode limited series, network Showtime has confirmed.

The 49-year-old plays a forensic blood spatter analyst, who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer.

The part won him a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as five Emmy nominations.

  • Serial killer drama Dexter to end
  • Dexter star Hall over cancer

Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine told Hollywood Reporter they did not take the decision to bring back the programme - based on Jeff Lindsay's 2004 novel, Dreaming Dexter - lightly.

"We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series," he said.

"Well, I am happy to report that [executive producer] Clyde Phillips and Michael C Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."

Debate over finale

In 2013, the producers announced that season eight would be the Miami-set show's last. But now the new episodes will pick up where it left off - with Dexter going into a self-imposed exile.

The finale caused much debate amongst fans, and even the returning Phillips told E online at the time that he would have pitched an alternate ending (had he not already left the series).

Fans online seem to be generally excited about Dexter's return, with apparently unfinished business and the chance to binge on some more potentially murderous action next year.

The series, which started in 2006, is set to go into production next year, with the aim of getting it on screen by the end of 2021.

