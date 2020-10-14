Little Mix The Search: BBC talent show halted by positive Covid tests
Filming on Little Mix's BBC One talent show has been halted after a "small number of people" involved in the series tested positive for Covid-19.
Saturday's broadcast of Little Mix The Search has been postponed as a result.
The show follows the UK girl band as they look to create their own arena-filling pop group.
Its producers have not revealed who has tested positive or how many, but said they hoped to be back on air by the following Saturday, 24 October.
However they did confirm that none of the four members of Little Mix had contracted the virus.
'Safety is paramount'
Those who have tested positive "are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines," a statement said.
"Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday's programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount."
The news comes a day after the Britain's Got Talent Christmas special postponed its filming because at least three crew members tested positive.
Another BBC TV talent show, Strictly Come Dancing, filmed its launch show on Monday, and will hope to avoid similar problems in the weeks ahead.
Around two million viewers have been tuning in to each episode of Little Mix The Search, which has been praised by reviewers for taking "a kinder approach" to the age-old talent show model.
Speaking to BBC News in September, Little Mix said they insisted on aftercare for contestants, having seen first hand how the music industry treats young hopefuls.
"We didn't have that, really, on the show that we came from," said Leigh-Anne Pinnock, referring to the band's experiences on The X Factor.
"We want to make sure that they're looked after properly and support them," added Jade Thirlwall.
