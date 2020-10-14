Herbert Kretzmer: Les Misérables lyricist dies aged 95
- Published
Lyricist and journalist Herbert Kretzmer, best known for his English-language adaptation of the musical Les Misérables, has died at the age of 95.
The South African-born English writer also penned the lyrics to the 1960 song Good Gracious Me, made famous by Peter Sellers and Sophia Loren.
And he worked with French singer Charles Aznavour on his 1974 hit She.
Paying tribute online, fellow lyricist Sir Tim Rice described him as "a giant of his trade", adding: "RIP Herbie."
The great lyricist and man of theatre and popular song, Herbert Kretzmer, has died. From Les Mis to She, TW3, Goodness Gracious Me and so much more he was a giant of his trade. RIP Herbie.— Tim Rice (@SirTimRice) October 14, 2020
In his day job as a journalist, Kretzmer became senior drama critic at the Daily Express, and later wrote television criticism for the Daily Mail.
But he stressed in a 2013 interview with The Guardian that it was his role in coming up with the English lyrics to Les Misérables that would go on to define his career and life.
'Changed my life'
"I returned to the Mail, but then it became clear that the show had a fairly certain future: I was able to give up my day job at 61," he said.
"Les Misérables has brought me my London house and my wife, whom I met at the opening-night party in New York. I often marvel at how those few feet between [producer] Cameron Mackintosh's sofa and his door changed my life."
In the same interview, he explained that his role in coming up with famous songs, which included Do You Hear the People Sing and I Dreamed a Dream, was as much about re-imagining them as it was translating them from the French original.
"The word 'translation' makes me shiver," he explained. "Words can resonate in one culture but not another, so I read the novel and then told the story in my own way."
Kretzmer also wrote the 1960s West End shows Our Man Crichton, starring Millicent Martin; and The Four Musketeers, starring Harry Secombe.
His long-running songwriting collaboration with Aznavour included Yesterday When I Was Young and She, which reached number one in the UK.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.